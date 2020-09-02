At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Insider Norman E. Mcleod Sells 192,436 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HOME traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 17,512,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in At Home Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.