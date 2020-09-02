AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 304,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 425,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

