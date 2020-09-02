Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.4%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,475,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,644,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.
