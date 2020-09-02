Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.4%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,475,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,644,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

