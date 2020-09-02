Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Baxter International worth $59,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

