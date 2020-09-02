BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Announces Dividend of $1.10

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 343.3% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

