BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 5,282,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $685.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

