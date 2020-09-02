Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.79. Celanese posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. 1,314,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,366. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 408.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

