Brokerages Anticipate Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Descartes Systems Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,805,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 279,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,136,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 171,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,205. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

