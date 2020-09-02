Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.44. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1,199.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,915. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

