Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.44. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.
Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1,199.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NEP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,915. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -152.98%.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
