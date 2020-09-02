Brokerages Expect Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics Holdco will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

ITOS traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,180. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

