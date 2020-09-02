Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,294. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

