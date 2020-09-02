Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

