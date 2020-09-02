Brown-Forman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

BF.A opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter.

BF.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

