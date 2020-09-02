BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 1,994 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,677.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.24. 3,595,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

