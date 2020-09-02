BSW Wealth Partners Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,728.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,535.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,389.81. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

