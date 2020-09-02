Camden National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,314 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 41,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $196.28. 3,386,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $196.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

