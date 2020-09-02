Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 178,850 shares of company stock worth $4,330,714. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 627,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $965.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

