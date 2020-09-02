CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 5.6%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.38. 499,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,738,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,207 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,571.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,538 shares of company stock worth $23,590,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.