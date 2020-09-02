Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.68. 655,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,646,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 292,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 351,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 758,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,593,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $6,474,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

