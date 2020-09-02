Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.68. 655,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,646,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 292,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 351,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 758,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,593,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $6,474,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
