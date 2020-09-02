Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of CNC traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 100,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.37. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of $85.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.