Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CNC traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 100,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.37. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of $85.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.