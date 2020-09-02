Creightons (LON:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Creightons (LON:CRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.99 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Creightons stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 54.50 ($0.71). The company had a trading volume of 185,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.40. Creightons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.93).

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

