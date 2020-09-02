Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

