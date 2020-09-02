Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,470.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $699.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.