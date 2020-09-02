Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.86. 21,688,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715,917. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.25 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

