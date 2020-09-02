Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Msci by 11.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Msci by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.59. The stock had a trading volume of 576,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,089. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

