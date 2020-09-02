Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $104,678,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 58.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,859. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.37, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

