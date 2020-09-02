Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 183,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,261. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.