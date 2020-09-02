EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 12.3% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $328,018.02 and approximately $42.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00058017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00733256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.01937330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,546.01 or 1.01503508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00140664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001184 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,403,697 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

