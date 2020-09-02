EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $1,495,122.81 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 2,092,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit