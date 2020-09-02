EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $1,495,122.81 in Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 2,092,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

