Fantom Market Capitalization Tops $99.96 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Fantom has a market cap of $99.96 million and approximately $62.40 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00215755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.01600130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00178742 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,558,524 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

