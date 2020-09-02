Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.