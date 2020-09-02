Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,140 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile Us worth $134,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

