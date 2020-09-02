Federated Hermes Inc. Has $124.07 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $124,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,726.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $15.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.01. 3,691,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average is $287.73. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.