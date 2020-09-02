Federated Hermes Inc. Has $318.64 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,664 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,243. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

