Federated Hermes Inc. Has $499.79 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 81,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,819,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

