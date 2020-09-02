Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 294,123 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,302,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,123 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $641,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,866. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

