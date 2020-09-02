Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $240,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.89. The firm has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

