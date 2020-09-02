FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.83. Approximately 303,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 668,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

