Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) COO Sells $992,387.25 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephanie Ferris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Stephanie Ferris sold 109 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $15,959.78.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. 3,177,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,919. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

