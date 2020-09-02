FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 325,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $285,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

