FIL Ltd Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 380.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $255,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

