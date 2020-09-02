FIL Ltd Sells 19,011 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $946,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $62.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,717.39. 2,463,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,536.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,388.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

