Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 5.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $120.65. 353,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 622,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

