Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 5.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $120.65. 353,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 622,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

