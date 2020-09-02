Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. 14,445,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,986,654. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

