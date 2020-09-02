Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 11,026,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.