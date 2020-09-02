Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

