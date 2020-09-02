Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The firm has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.89. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.