Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $893,000 in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Workhorse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $7,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,647,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,262. Workhorse Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,798 shares of company stock worth $13,102,832. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

