Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $62.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,536.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,388.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

