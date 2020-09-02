FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.413 per share on Friday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

